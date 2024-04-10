Inside Kartik Aaryan's AKA Rooh Baba's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot In Kolkata

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting the second leg of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, never misses an opportunity to treat his fans to pictures and videos from his shoot diaries. On Wednesday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor did nothing different. The actor was recently spotted in Kolkata's Howrah Bridge - dressed in his character Rooh Baba's attire – black robe, bandana, sunglasses, and Rudraksha beads. A picture form his shoot was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle alongside the caption that read, "Kolkata How-rah You."

In another video shared by a fan, a large number of fans were seen gathered on the Howrah Bridge to catch a glimpse of the actor. In another video, he was seen riding a motorbike with a sidecar. Kartik also filmed scenes at the Mallick Ghat flower market and Laha Bari in Central Kolkata.

In February, Kartik Aaryan welcomed Animal star Tripti Dimri onboard the film. Tripti will play a lead role alongside Kartik Aaryan. “The thrills and chills intensify with the addition of Animal actress Triptii Dimri on board,” Kartik wrote, unveiling Triptii's face. “Welcome to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theatres on Diwali this year. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu played the dual roles of Anjulika and Manjulika. The film also starred Kiara Advani in a lead role.