Karisma Kapoor On Working With The Khans: "Salman is More <i>Masti</i>, Shah Rukh Khan Is Extremely Hardworking"

Karisma Kapoor, who reigned the 90s Bollywood for her stellar chemistry with the Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan), talked about her equation with them and the rarest qualities about the superstars in an interview with Pinkvilla. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Karisma Kapoor said, "We have all literally grown up together. I think they are all very special and very different from each other. Their working styles are very different; that's what is unique about them." Karisma Kapoor is making her presence felt across mediums. She is a part of reality shows as well as films.

Talking about the qualities of the three Khans, Karisma said, "Salman (Khan) is more masti and fun, but in the shot, he's very serious. Shah Rukh Khan is extremely hardworking and a very giving actor. He will really sit with you and do your lines, which is such a great quality, and then, of course, Aamir (Khan) is such a perfectionist. Working with them, I also got to learn a lot." Karisma Kapoor added, "That's why I like to observe actors, and I literally observed them and took their best quality."

In a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor acknowledged Karisma as a trend-setter in their family. "My grandfather Raj Kapoor had passed away, and my father Randhir Kapoor had made one film, Henna. Of course, Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) uncle was this illustrious superstar actor but apart from that, no one was working at that time. Karisma is the first female Kapoor who became this big sensation and star."

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak.