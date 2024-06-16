Karisma Kapoor To Replace Sonali Bendre As India's Best Dancer 4 Judge: Report

Karisma Kapoor instagrammed this image. (courtesy: KarismaKapoor )

Sonali Bendre, who was one of the three judges of India's Best Dancer 3, might give the upcoming season a miss. As per News18, Karisma Kapoor is likely to replace her Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-star in the fourth season of the dancing reality show. A source close to the makers said Karisma is expected to sign “the contract in the coming days.” The source said, “Sonali Bendre will not be returning in India's Best Dancer season 4. The production house has not approached her this year. Instead, they are in talks with Karisma Kapoor. She will most likely be finalised for the show and will sign her contract in the coming days.” For those who don't know, Karisma and Sonali Bendre have worked together in films like Sapoot and Rakshak.

The other two judges of India's Best Dancer are choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. While Malaika Arora judged the first two episodes of India's Best Dancer 3, Sonali Bendre took over the responsibility for the remaining season. The last season of the dance reality show was won by Samarpan Lama.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the second season of The Broken News. The Zee5 series, which premiered last month, is the remake of Mike Bartlett's British series Press. Apart from Sonali, The Broken News features Jaydeep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, last appeared in Netflix's Murder Mubarak. The film, directed by Homi Adjania, boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Tisca Chopra.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor earlier got candid about her decision to take some time off from films. In a conversation with Grazia, Karisma Kapoor said, “I chose to stay away from the limelight- I had young children, and it was important for me as a mother that I didn't want to miss out on those moments. I think that's a choice that each individual needs to make and that's a choice I made.” Read the complete interview here.