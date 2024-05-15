Sonali Bendre On Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's Old Proposal: 'Don't Know How True It Is'

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has had legions of admirers, among fans and celebrities, over the years. The star, currently promoting the new season of her web series The Broken News Season, reflected on a rumoured proposal from Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar that was widely reported in the 90s. For context, Shoaib Akhtar is reported to have made a light-hearted comment about proposing marriage to Sonali Bendre. He joked that if she refused his proposal, he would resort to kidnapping her, reports claimed. When recently asked about this during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Sonali Bendre responded by expressing her disbelief that the cricketer would have made such a statement. She remarked that she finds it hard to believe Shoaib Akhtar ever said anything like that. Laughing it off, she said: “I don't know how true this is. Fake news existed even then!”

Coming to Shoaib Akhtar's joke that he would “kidnap” the actress, she added, “I don't know if he really said it…” The host explained that this could be Shoaib Akhtar's way of saying that he likes the actress and is a fan of hers. To this, Sonali added: “Thank God for that, my career is because of that (audience loving me)!” In the same interview, the host also shared that former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is a huge fan of the actress.

It must be noted that in 2019, Shoaib Akhtar had cleared the air and explained that he never made such a proposal. He said in a video shared on his YouTube channel: “I have never met Sonali Bendre in my life. I was also never her fan. I've seen her in films and she is indeed a beautiful woman, but I've not been a fan. Yes, when she fought cancer and emerged a survivor, that's when I started being her fan. I was impressed that she was such a courageous woman and an inspiration for other women. But bhai mere, I had nothing to do with her. The only person's photo I had in my room was Imran Khan. Sonali Bendre has just come back from a personal struggle, and media houses should refrain from circulating such reports.” He also added that he has never met Dia Mirza, another actress he was reported to be dating. “I am making this video to offer my gratitude to Sonali Bendre who bravely fought her disease and such reports should not be used to run down such respected figures.”



For context, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in New York City, she became cancer-free in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali Bendre will be seen in Broken News 2, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.