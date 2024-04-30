Sonali Bendre On Her Journey In The Industry: 'Never Felt Like I Was On Top Of My Game'

Image instagrammed by Sonali Bendre. (courtesy: SonaliBendre)

Sonali Bendre, who has been promoting heavily the new season of her OTT show The Broken News, reflected upon her filmy journey and said she never felt like she was "on top of the game" in an interview with Puja Talwar. When asked about to shed light on her journey, Sonali said, "I didn't really think of it like that, because I never thought I was on top of my game, clearly didn't feel that that's still to happen. Yeah, I genuinely feel that it never felt like I was on top of my game. When I got into the industry, I was not trained as an actor. I was not trained as a dancer. I was just fumbling and learning on the job. That kept me nervous and I never really enjoyed the journey. When you're on top of the game, and you're enjoying the journey. You're enjoying what you're doing on a day-to-day basis. I was too scared."

She continued, "I knew that I had to catch up on a lot, you know. By the time I started getting on top of my game, it was time, you know, the roles were not coming. The kind of roles that you would want were not there. I wanted more than just those songs and so it was nice. I had a child by then it was nice to take that breather and say okay, let me reassess this whole situation."

Sonali Bendre is known for her work in hit movies like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, to name a few. She was also seen as a judge on reality shows like India's Best Draamebaaz and Dance India Dance Little Masters.

The actress made her OTT debut the web-series The Broken News, a Hindi adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press. Sonali Bendre co-starred with Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.