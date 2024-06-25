To Karisma Kapoor, Birthday Wishes From BFFs Malaika And Amrita Arora: 'You Make 50 Look So Effortless'

Malaika shared this image. (courtesy: MalaikaArora)

Karisma Kapoor, who celebrates her 50th birthday today, received rocking birthday wishes from BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Malaika Arora shared some stunning throwback pictures featuring the famous girl gang - Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika herself and her sister Amrita Arora. In the pictures, the girl gang can be seen having a gala time. In one click, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita can be seen striking poses. Sharing the pictures, Malaika Arora wrote, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor.... Happy birthday .... We love u." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora also shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl. She wrote in the caption, "To our absolutely Lovely lolo. You make 50 look delishhhhh Gurl !! To more loudddd nights of fun, laughter, imitations, in bed conversations, on the phone banter, nursing foot injuries together and picking up ur phone more often. Happy birthday my calm voice of reason ,we love you so much. @therealkarismakapoor CHALTE YAAR #slimshadyforlife." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor also wished sister Karisma with an adorable post. Sharing a collage of photos and videos of herself with Karisma, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, Chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That's what I wish for you..." Take a look:

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the Netflix original Murder Mubarak.