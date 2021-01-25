Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Mantra: 'A Little Bit Of Yoga, A Little Bit Of Calm'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena is expecting her second child

She also announced a pregnancy memoir

She will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, takes her fitness regimes very seriously. Her latest Instagram post is a reflection of that. The actress, who recently launched the #PUMAxKareena collection, posted a picture of herself, dressed in the brand's athleisure. We also got a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump as she sits and practices yoga. She summed up her pregnancy fitness mantra in clear words: "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm. #PUMAxKareena, starting strong." In no time, the actress' Instafam filled up her post with heart emojis. The first one to comment was her friend and film producer Rhea Kapoor, with whom Kareena worked in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

Without much ado, take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who has actively been working during her second pregnancy, announced a pregnancy memoir on her son Taimur's 4th birthday last year. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible will be published by Juggernaut this year. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor, who shifted to her new home this month, shared a glimpse of it on her profile and she wrote: "Door to new beginnings."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht.