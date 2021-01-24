Inside Kareena Kapoor's Fam-Jam With Karisma And Others

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture from her get-together with her family on Saturday. Present at the get-together were Kareena Kapoor along with sister Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, and aunt Rima Jain. Mom-to-be Kareena picked a kaftan, while Karisma opted for an oversized t-shirt and a printed skirt. The actress can be seen happily posing with her family in the picture. Kareena wrote : "Saturday guff" on her Instagram story. She added in the caption: "Favourite people" and "it's a good day."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's picture here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Saturday, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were also photographed in Bandra. See the pictures here:

Kareena Kapoor photographed in Bandra.

Karisma Kapoor photographed in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor recently posted an Instagram Reel on her profile, which has BTS moments from her maternity photoshoot. She captioned the post: "If I ever let my head down... It'll be to admire my heels. #FeelItReelIt."

This is the post we are talking about:

Kareena Kapoor announced her pregnancy memoir recently. Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. The couple are also parents to a son named Taimur (4). They announced their second pregnancy in August last year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan.