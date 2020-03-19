Kareena Kapoor Is Busy With 'Resistance Training' During Quarantine

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a mirror selfie on Instagram

She was dressed in sportswear

The actress will feature in upcoming film 'Takht'

Kareena Kapoor is ensuring that she follows her workout routine while staying indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In India, the state of Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases. The actress, who is under self-quarantine, posted a picture on her Instagram story on Thursday dressed in sportswear with her hair tied at the back. Sharing a mirror selfie, the 39-year-old actress captioned the picture, "Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training." LOL. She just made our belly tickle. But surely Kareena has been acing her Instagram game (if there is any) with her posts and captions. Check out Kareena Kapoor's picture here:

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared an old photograph of herself from the archives. She captioned it, "Me...when someone tries to shake my hand these days!" and accompanied it with hashtags "Stay home," "Stay safe" and "Social distancing." Take a look:

Earlier, the actress trended a great deal on the Internet for a picture of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan that she posted on her Instagram account. Kareena wrote, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram." Actor Kunal Kemmu called her a "caption queen" on this post.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The actress will also feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.