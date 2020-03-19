The Only Thing Repeating In This Pic Of Kareena Kapoor And Kunal Kemmu Is...

Kunal Kemmu shared this photo (courtesy khemster2)

Looks like, the power of Kareena Kapoor's sass has rubbed off on Kunal Kemmu on Instagram. Wait, how many "K"s were there in that sentence? Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often drop by Kareena and Saif's Mumbai residence and Kunal's photo appears to be from one of their fam-jams. Kunal roped in Kareena for a cute Instagram moment and had to had to share it with his fans. However, it's his caption that takes the cake. Kunal wrote a caption referring to the abbreviations of their names KK for Kunal Kemmu and KKK for Kareena Kapoor Khan (as she proudly likes to call herself). "KK and KKK... That's too many K's in one frame," he wrote. LOL. Kunal also tagged Kareena to the post, who recently made her official debut on Instagram with a brand new profile. Kareena has been accessing social media with an anonymous profile on Instagram till now.

Here's Kunal Kemmu's "K" overdose photo - that's the only alphabet repetitive in the photo.

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif, Kunal and Soha are practising social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak like all of us. While Kunal is missing the gym, Soha is suffering from "jomo", a millennial abbreviation for "joy of missing out". "No better time for this t-shirt," Soha wrote for her post. Kunal posted a lengthy statement about his transformation for Malang, highling the importance of working out indoors: "Now that the gyms are shut here's looking at what befores and afters can be. We are all in this together and we will come out of this scenario hopefully soon and stronger. Until then be safe, eat well and do some indoor workouts."

But gym can take a break as Kareena Kapoor is in a throwback kinda mood. She perfectly summed her feelings when "when someone tries to shake my hand these days!"

In India, 169 cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.