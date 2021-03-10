Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Spotted For The First Time After Birth Of Baby Son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan photographed in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan stepped out of their house together for the first time on Tuesday after welcoming their second baby, who was born on February 21. The couple were pictured in Bandra, where they took their new car for a test drive. Kareena Kapoor, whose love for kaftans is known to all, was spotted wearing a blue kaftan while Saif Ali Khan, who is always pictured in casual and comfy outfits, looked cool in a white tee and cargo shorts. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's other son Taimur, 4, wasn't accompanying the couple on Tuesday.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in their new car.

Earlier this week, on International Women's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her newborn baby for the fir time on social media. The actress posted a grayscale picture, in which her baby son can be seen wrapped in a piece of cloth and resting on her shoulder as she clicks a selfie. "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day, my loves. #InternationalWomensDay," she wrote in the caption.

A few hours after the actress delivered a baby boy on February 21, Saif Ali Khan issued a statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," reported news agency PTI.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in web-series Tandav.