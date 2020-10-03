Kareena Kapoor, 5 Months Pregnant, Checks Into Instagram With A 'Going Strong' Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this selfie (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena is pregnant with her second child

Kareena shared a no filter selfie on Instagram

She was showered with a whole lot of love by her Instafam

Kareena Kapoor checked into Instagram to share an update of sorts about her pregnancy status. "5 months and going strong," she captioned a no-filter selfie on Instagram. However, Kareena's post also comes with a fashion update. Those who know Kareena's favourite choice of outfit when at home, will be able to connect the dots: "PS: The Kaftan Series continues," she added to her post. Kareena, who has 4.5 million Instagram followers, has been showered with a whole lot of love for sharing yet another photo of her true self - "raw beauty," wrote several users, who also dropped the red heart icons.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to a son named Taimur. Kareena is pregnant with her second child. The couple made the pregnancy announcement with this statement in August: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Last like her first pregnancy, this time too, Kareena has busied herself with work. Before Taimur was born, Kareena regularly attended showbiz events and even walked the ramp at Fashion Week. After Taimur was born in 2016, she shed her post-pregnancy weight almost in no time to get back to work. She was busy with the movie Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released just days before the country went into lockdown mode. Kareena has two films to look forward to - Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she co-stars with Aamir Khan, and Takht, which will feature an ensemble cast.