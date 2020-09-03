In Kareena Kapoor's World, Taimur Is "The King Of The Jungle." Here's Proof

The signature hashtags #QuaranTimDiaries and #InhousePicasso followed

In Kareena Kapoor's World, Taimur Is 'The King Of The Jungle.' Here's Proof

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo of Taimur (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights

  • Kareena shared a few pics of Taimur
  • "Who's the king of the jungle now?" Kareena captioned the pics
  • She often refers to Taimur as the "in-house Picasso"
New Delhi:

Trust Kareena Kapoor to come up with the coolest captions, be it for her work-out selfies, pout photos or posts featuring her son Taimur. On Thursday, Kareena shared glimpses of her creative sessions with Taimur, which resulted in a few masterpieces by the "in-house Picasso" aka Taimur. In the photos, little Taimur can be seen posing with his creations - one is a painting of a lion and the other is a figurine. In both photos, Taimur placed the cartoon pieces in front of his face to adorably pose as the "king of the jungle" and that's exactly what prompted this caption from Kareena: "Who's the king of the jungle now?" The signature hashtags #QuaranTimDiaries and #InhousePicasso followed. Needless to say that Kareena's friends showered a whole lot of love on the post featuring Taimur and Sonam Kapoor kind of summed it up with this comment: "Uff... He's so adorable, Bebo!"

Here are pages from Kareena Kapoor's mom diaries:

Kareena's feed is filled with glimpses of Taimur's creative side. On Ganesh Chaturthi last week, Taimur created a Lego Ganpati for his parents. Kareena shared pictures with this caption: "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us."

Taimur also loves to paint around the house, just like dad Saif Ali Khan: "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it."

Kareena had introduced the "in-house Picasso" for the first time with this photo of Taimur's painting, which conveyed: "Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced they are expecting a new member to join their family of three: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Kareena and Saif, who got married in 2012, welcomed Taimur in 2016.

Comments
kareena kapoorTaimur

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india