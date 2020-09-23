Viral: Kareena Kapoor Grooving To Don't Stop Me Now On Her Birthday

A fan page shared this photo of Kareena Kapoor. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor.khan )

Kareena Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of hers dancing to the rock band Queen's track Don't Stop Me Now on her birthday surfaced on the Internet. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday with her family - parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor - on Monday. While Karisma Kapoor has already shared a bunch of photos from the actress' birthday celebrations, a new video, in which Kareena can be seen holding sparkler birthday candles in her hands and grooving to the track Don't Stop Me Now, is now going crazy viral on social media. Kareena, in her grooviest self, looks stunning in a black outfit in the viral clip.

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday (and even a day after that), Karisma shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram. One set of photos feature Kareena sporting a green kaftan (her favourite outfit) and posing with her birthday cake while in other pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a one-shouldered dress and cutting a cake. Here are the posts we are talking about:

On her birthday eve, Kareena Kapoor shared a self-appreciation post, in which she wrote: "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey big 40, make it big."

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects are Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, both of which are slated to release on Christmas next year.