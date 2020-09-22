Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations Continued And How. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor, fabulous at 40 (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Actress Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, glimpses of which her sister Karisma Kapoor has been sharing on Instagram all of yesterday. Karisma's final post from the celebrations arrived late night on Monday, in which Kareena, fabulous at 40, can be seen slicing up a special birthday cake. Did you know Kareena Kapoor is Wonder Woman? In the photo shard by Karisma, mom-to-be Kareena poses with a Wonder Woman themed cake - she looks fabulous as usual, in a one-shouldered dress and a statement neckpiece. Presenting Kareena Kapoor,, gorgeous at 40 and forever.

Here's one of the many "Precious moments with our birthday girl," wrote Karisma.

Early birthday celebrations for Kareena Kapoor began at midnight on Sunday, when she was joined by her husband Saif Ali Khan and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. "Birthday girl, we love you. Fabulous at any age," wrote Karisma.

Karisma Kapoor, however, was yet to share a birthday greeting for Kareena, which she did with this post. Sharing a throwback photo, featuring a baby version of Kareena, her sister made this pledge: "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to a son named Taimur. Kareena is pregnant with her second child. The couple made the pregnancy announcement with this statement: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."