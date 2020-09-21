For 'Strong And Empowered' Kareena Kapoor, A Special Birthday Wish From Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday

Soha shared a picture from Kareena's radio show What Women Want

In her post, Soha described Kareena as a "free" woman

On Kareena Kapoor's 40th birthday, her family and friends from the film industry filled the Internet with heart-warming wishes for the actress. Among all the greetings, a special one came from Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Sharing a photo from the birthday girl's radio show What Women Want (now concluded), Soha described the actress as a "strong, empowered and a free" woman and wrote: "Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don't have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love." Soha also wrote about Kareena's pregnancy - the actress is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan - and wished her with these words: "And as your family expands and life becomes more full, may you continue to balance the passions of your life with grace. You make it look easy even though I know it can't always be! Happy birthday to you, Kareena Kapoor."

Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan are parents to son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post for sister-in-law Kareena here:

Soha Ali Khan's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, also wished Kareena Kapoor with a sweet note on his Instagram story. "May you always be happy, healthy and fabulous. We love you, Kareena Kapoor," read his birthday note.

Screenshot of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress' upcoming projects are Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas next year.