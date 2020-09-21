Inside Kareena Kapoor's 40th Birthday Celebrations With The Best Cake Ever

Kareena Kapoor posing with her birthday cake. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday and she did it in style. The actress' 40th birthday is all the more special because she is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. While the birthday girl was busy thanking her friends and fans on social media, her sister Karisma Kapoor shared a set of pictures from Kareena's birthday festivities with the family. Besides Kareena's husband Saif and sister Karisma, her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, were also a part of the fun-filled celebrations. Kareena's birthday cake was super cute. It had a caricature of the actress, dressed in her current favourite outfit (kaftan) and the text on the cake read, "Fabulous at 40." Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote: "Birthday girl. We love you. Happy Birthday."

On the eve of her 40th birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning picture of herself and wrote: "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey big 40, make it big."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also starred Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy, last month. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.