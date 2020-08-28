Be Like Kareena Kapoor And Don't Count The Calories

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has proved on several occasions that even though she is a fitness enthusiast, she is also a big foodie. The reason we are saying this is because her latest post on Instagram shows her love for food (once again). Mom-to-be Kareena, 39, shared a picture of herself from what appears to be a restaurant and accompanied it with some "food for thought" that will definitely help you binge over the weekend. Here's what she wrote: "Count the memories, not the calories...." In the picture, Kareena can be seen reading what looks like a menu. She looks pretty in a striped shirt and what appears to be grey jeans.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post, reacting to which her sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Rhea Kapoor dropped adorable emojis in the comments section:

Kareena Kapoor, who made her official Instagram debut in March this year, has often posted pictures of herself tucking into delicious dishes. Earlier, she posted photos of herself finishing a bowl full of gajar ka halwa like a foodie on her Instagram story. She has also shared glimpses of how she enjoyed her summer season by savouring raw mangoes.

Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child. The couple are parents to three-year-old son Taimur.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she played the role of a cop. She co-starred with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film. The actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and in Takht, in which she will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kareena Kapoor has starred in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Asoka and Bodyguard among others.