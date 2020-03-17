Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye? Kareena Kapoor's Love For Dessert Explained In 4 Pics

Kareena Kapoor from her Instagram story (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is filling up her Instagram pretty quickly, huh! Looks like Kareena, at home due to the coronavirus shut-down, has busied herself completely with Instagram shenanigans. Meanwhile, we know one more thing about Kareena today that no matter how big of a fitness enthusiast she is, she is also a huge fan of desserts. On her Instagram story, the actress shared stages of her dessert relishing session and since it's Kareena Kapoor, all of them came with cheeky captions. After all, who doesn't like some gajar ka halwa as a post lunch treat? "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach... It goes to the heart," Kareena wrote for a photo while the next one she caption: "And I clearly have a very big heart." For the third one, in which she can be seen taking a big bite of the halwa, she wrote: "Really big, trust me." Her "Hence, proved" post came with a photo of a half-finished bowl of gajar ka halwa.

Here's how Kareena Kapoor conveyed her love for desserts in four simple photos.

Meanwhile, caption queen Kareena Kapoor offered glimpses of how a usual day at her home looks like. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of one-liner captions on Instagram. "Girls just wanna have sun," she wrote for a photo of her sunbathing in a kaftaan.

vOn the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium but theatres were shut down just after its release due to the coronavirus outbreak. Director Homi Adajania said that the film will be re-released once the situation improves. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.