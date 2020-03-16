A Scene From Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Home. He's 'Booked', She's On Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor just revealed her as well as actor husband Saif Ali Khan's week plans in her latest post on Instagram. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena, on Monday, shared a glimpse of what the couple's week ahead will look like and going by her post, it appears that while Saif will catch up on some reading, she will make the most of her new-found free time by using Instagram. Kareena shared two images - one of Saif reading a book peacefully in a candle-lit study room and the other one of herself, in which she can be seen using her phone while sitting on a sofa chair. Instagramming the pictures, Kareena revealed what the couple will do during their self-isolation period: "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here (don't forget to swipe right):

This is the second time Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram profile. Earlier this month, she uploaded a monochrome picture of Saif "playing his own tune." In case you haven't seen it yet, check it out now:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.