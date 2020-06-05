'Dear Fat, Prepare To Die': Kareena Kapoor (Not That She Has Any Fat)

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, can never compromise with fitness and she made it quite clear in her latest Instagram post. The actress, who every now and then shares post-workout pictures of herself, did something similar on Friday but this time with a message. Kareena Instagrammed a selfie and needless to say, her sans make-up look, as well as her fit physique left her fans in awe. Sharing the photo, she wrote: Dear fat, prepare to die. Xoxo, me." For those who don't know, Kareena was often spotted with her squad - Malaika and Amrita Arora - outside gyms before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Since then, she has been working out at home.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's latest post here:

Reacting to Kareena's post, her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor dropped a flexed biceps emoticon in the comments section while Sophie Choudry picked several fiery emojis to add in her comment. Huma Qureshi, in her comment, wrote: "Uff." We feel you, Huma Qureshi.

Screenshot of Sonam, Huma and Sophie's comments on Kareena's post.

Earlier this year, Kareena made us familiar with the concept of "work-out pout." Believe us or not, it is a thing and Kareena proved it.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next project is Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Previously, Kareena has featured in films such as Jab We Met (2007), Kurbaan (2009), 3 Idiots (2009), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).