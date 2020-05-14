Kareena Kapoor Doing Back-To Back Suryanamaskars In Throwback Video Is The Yoga Tutorial Of The Week

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video (courtesy rupal_sidh)

Just when we thought it's been a while since we spotted Kareena Kapoor in a work-out video, celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria dug out a throwback memory. When exactly the video is from is not known but it shows Kareena Kapoor, dressed in black and grey athleisure, doing back-to-back Suryanamaskars. The location appears to be Kareena and Saif's Mumbai residence as it was posted with the caption: "Throwback to the time when travelling to Kareena Kapoor and making her do dozens of Suryanamaskars were just the beginning of our high intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is."

Here's Kareena Kapoor giving you major work-out motivation for the week:

Kareena's yoga instructor might not be able to guide her in person but the actress is keeping up with her work-out routine. While we are working at home, Kareena is working-out at home. She shared a photo of her work-out pout: "The work-out pout... It's a thing... really!"

And that's the secret to Kareena Kapoor looking like this in a vacation memory:

Kareena Kapoor has an impressive gym attendance and featured in headlines after Taimur was born for getting back in shape in just a few months. Kareena's squad of fitness enthusiasts include besties Malaika and Amrita Arora - the trio often used to work-out together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan Khan's last movie - the actor died in Mumbai on April 29. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.