In Pics: No Make-Up Kareena Kapoor Is As Real As It Gets On Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's no make-up look on Instagram is not a filter, guys. That's basically #nofilter Kareena herself (in Instagram jargon). The 39-year-old actress, in several interviews, has made it amply clear before that she will only dress up when she wants to and not when it's expected of her just because she's a celebrity. Now, this story is about how Kareena has decided to post pictures of her literally in her own skin - that is sans make-up. Kareena, who is known to have operated on Instagram from an anonymous profile all this while, made her official debut with a brand new profile last month and won the hearts of 2.4 million followers (and counting as we speak). Here are some of the best no-filter selfies of Kareena from her profile.

Home Is Where Taimur Is:

Kareena shared a no make-up selfie of herself wearing a single piece of jewellery recently - a necklace made of pasta. Taimur made it after all!

"Girls Just Wanna Have Sun":

Kareena Kapoor loves to sun-bathe and her Instagram is filled with selfies of her soaking up the Mumbai sun in lockdown. Looks like Kareena is comfortable enough sharing selfies which prominently show her flushed cheeks and bare lips. No, Kareena will not put make-up for Instagram, guys!

When Kareena Works Out:

Well, we dare to say Kareena looks just like any of us after working out - hair pulled back and sweaty. Here's another addition to her no make-up selfie series.

For Kareena, The Real Life = Instagram Life

For Kareena, the 'real life vs Instagram life' challenge doesn't apply. If she's chilling on her balcony in a kaftaan, she will post photos of herself in kaftaan. And who wears make-up at home? Definitely not Kareena.

As Real As It Gets:

Kareena's Instagram is actually as real as it gets because Arjun Kapoor could accuse Malaika Arora of smiling in her sleep but looks like Kareena was actually in deep slumber when she was clicked. No make-up, of course.

Kareena Will Make The No Make-Up Selfie A Trend:

Kareena Kapoor, who loves to travel in simple and comfortable clothes, didn't hesitate to post this no-make selfie on Aamir Khan's birthday either.

Last year, Kareena was trolled on social media after a selfies of hers from Tuscany, sans make-up and in sunkissed skin, went crazy viral on the Internet. Shared by her manager Poonam Damania, the selfie prompted a section of the Internet to point out how she "has grown old" and resembles an "aunty."

In 2017, Kareena deplored the "pressure" on celebs to be fashionable while travelling as she said in a BTS interview: "We should dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we be dressing up to go on a flight? But there's pressure." Later, she told news agency PTI: "I don't consider myself a diva. I think I am as normal a person as anyone else. I stay in my most normal clothes. I think I am the most normally dressed person when I am flying. I never sport an airport look."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.