How Kareena Kapoor Reacted To Troll Who Called Her 'Aunty'

Kareena Kapoor photographed at an event (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Kareena Kapoor made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's upcoming web show Pinch, a sneak peek of which was shared on YouTube recently. On the show, the celebrities will speak up about social media and trolls. Kareena, who is often at the receiving end of trolls for her choice of outfits or appearances, read out a comment on a post related to her in which, a troll called her 'aunty.' "You are an aunty now, don't act like a teenager," said the comment. At first, Kareena smiled after reading it out (as seen in the video) but later, the 38-year-old actress said that "people think that celebrities have no emotions or feelings." She told Arbaaz, "People are so ignorant towards celebrity feelings. As though, celebrities, actors, actresses don't have any feelings. We have to just take everything."

Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kapil Sharma and other celebs have also been invited to the show and they all can be seen reading the comments on their picture or videos.

In the recent past, several of Kareena's photos from events have received vile comments, but she remains unperturbed by what the haters have to say. In an interview to mid-day some months ago, she said, "One should wear what they look good in. I don't know what motherly dressing is."

Kareena, married to actor Saif Ali Khan, is a mother to two-year-old son Taimur. "Motherhood doesn't mean a woman must give up on herself," she earlier told mid-day.

During her pregnancy, Kareena was criticised for walking the ramp in her third trimester and also for her frequent outings. "When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives," Kareena later said.

After Taimur's birth, Kareena was brutally trolled for "abandoning" her son and going to the gym and attending parties. "Going out with friends doesn't make me any less of a good mother. Motherhood doesn't mean a woman must give up on herself. It's easy to see a photograph of me and jump to conclusions, but people don't know my equation with my child. We are capable of multitasking," she then told mid-day.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with Good News, her film with Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen in Takht. She also recently debuted as a radio jockey.