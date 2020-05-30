'Beautiful Memory': Kareena Kapoor And BFF Amrita Arora In A Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's latest post is the perfect treat to your lockdown nostalgia. The actress, on Saturday, shared a really old photograph of herself and her "bestie" Amrita Arora on her Instagram profile and gave her fans major friendship goals. In the photograph, Kareena can be seen sporting a black outfit while Amrita can be seen wearing a black and red outfit. The duo can be seen smiling with all their heart in the throwback. Posting the photo, Kareena thanked her friend Kaajal Anand for sharing "the most beautiful memory" and wrote: "BFF goals." Amrita Arora, in the comments section, revealed that the picture was taken 20 years back.

"20-year-old pic," she wrote in one of her comments while her other comment read: "Baby us, Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor shares a close bond with Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora. The trio often refer to themselves as "the originals." Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor is also a part of their girl gang.

Kareena Kapoor, the actress has featured in several films such as Jab We Met (2007), Kurbaan (2009), 3 Idiots (2009), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takhtand Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.