The Magic Ingredients Of Kareena Kapoor's Summer Essential Face Mask

Kareena Kapoor's expression is a mood (courtesy nishsareen)

Highlights Kareena shared Nisha Shareen's post on her Instagram story

Kareena got the face-mask recipe from Nisha Shareen

"Thank you Kareena for using and loving the pack," she wrote

Kareena Kapoor has a favourite DIY face mask and actress Nisha Shareen, who shared the face pack recipe with Kareena, jotted down the details of it in a recent Instagram post. On Sunday, Kareena gave a shout out to Nisha Shareen as part of her "Kaftan series" and shared Ms Shareen's Instagram post, featuring a quirky selfie of hers. Kareena, who tried the face mask and is absolutely impressed with the results, must have sent a selfie to Nisha Shareen as a thank-you gesture. "Thank you Kareena for using and loving the pack," Nisha Shareen captioned her post, in which a face-pack covered Kareena can be seen sporting a playful expression. Ms Shareen also shared the magic ingredients of the DIY face-mask and now, you can make it at home too!

"For all those who are wondering about the ingredients... it's a simple recipe... 2 tablespoons of sandalwood, 2 drops of vitamin E, pinch of turmeric. Tie the ingredients together with milk. Leave on for 20 minutes. Your skin will feel super clean, soft and hell ya... you will GLOW. PS - Watch this space for more masks," read her post.

Earlier, Kareena had included this face-pack as one of her "summer essentials" : "Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks. PS: Thank you Nisha Shareen for the best face pack ever."

Kareena Kapoor's face had an unwanted visitor last month: "I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing."

Meanwhile, summer or not, Kareena Kapoor loves a good dose of vitamin D for her skin and her Instagram is filled with glimpses of her sun bathing.

Apart from breezy summer kaftans and soothing face masks, what also defines summer for Kareena Kapoor is mangoes. She had shared a photo of raw mangoes with masala sprinkled on them and written: "Will be licking that entire plate clean." On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's period piece Takht.