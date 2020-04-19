According To Kareena Kapoor, This 'Didn't Get The Memo Of No Personal Visits'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram

"I just sat there staring in wonder," wrote Kareena

"The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits," she added

Kareena Kapoor, being her true self on social media, is winning our hearts all over again. Kareena's Instagram posts, which seem to get more hilarious by the day, are making her Instafam crack up. The Jab We Met actress dropped a hilarious selfie of herself on her Instagram profile on Saturday and we are yet to get over it. In the selfie, Kareena can be seen posing with wonder at the camera. Sharing the selfie, Kareena wrote, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created." But it is the postscript to her post which stole the cake. Making a reference to the "zit" visible on her skin, Kareena added, "PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing." LOL!

Within minutes of posting, the picture was flooded with comments from her friends from the industry. One of Kareena's best friends. Amrita Arora wrote, "Captions are lit bro," while Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty dropped laughter emoticons on her post.

Kareena, on Saturday, shared a set of pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur where they can be seen painting a wall. Sharing the picture where Saif can be seen painting a flower, Kareena wrote: "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind." Sharing the adorable picture of "in house Picasso" Taimur dressed in a pair of red trousers, Kareena wrote, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it." Take a look:

e

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium where he shared screen space with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Angrezi Medium released just before the coronavirus outbreak and is scheduled to re-release in the theatres again. The 39-year-old actress also has Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha in her pipeline.