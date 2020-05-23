Malaika Arora Took A Page From Kareena Kapoor's 'Kaftan Tales.' The Actress' Reaction Is Priceless

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Kareene Kapoor's "kaftan series" inspired her bestie Malaika Arora so much that she took a page from it and changed her wardrobe and look during the lockdown. On Saturday, Malaika shared a selfie and a boomerang, in which she can be seen wearing a kaftan and sporting a no make-up look. Malaika, who was frequently spotted outside her gym before India went into lockdown, said in her post that she has now swapped her "gym wear for Kaftan," which is one of Kareena's three "summer essentials," and her "blow dry hair for messy hair" during the lockdown. She wrote: "Yeah bebo (Kareena's nickname), I have swapped my gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair and make-up for no make-up in lockdown" with the hashtags #kaftantales and #summeressentials.

Reacting to her BFF's post, Kareena shared it on her Instagram story and captioned it like this: "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice with wine. Love you, Malaika."

Just like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor has also been sharing her sans make-up pictures in lockdown. In one of her previous posts, she shared a photo of herself in a face mask and revealed that her summer essentials comprise "messy buns, kaftans and homemade masks." She wrote: "Summer essentials: Messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released shortly before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.