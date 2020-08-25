On The Sets With Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor And Her 'Warriors'

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor is adjusting to the "new normal" at work in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a picture of herself getting ready for a shoot (the details of the project are unknown) from her vanity van, in which she is surrounded by her team of make-up artists - all of whom are wearing facemasks. "Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie (her manager Poonam Damania," she captioned the post with the hashtag "#TheNewNormal." Poonam Damania reposted Kareena's picture and wrote, "My loves I miss you'll more." Kareena Kapoor is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They are parents to three-year-old son Taimur.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post:

Kareena Kapoor, like many celebrities, resumed work after the shooting restrictions eased after months of lockdown. Among her first projects was a photoshoot for a magazine, which was shot completely at her home. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in a supporting role in 2020 film Angrezi Mediumwhile her last feature film was 2019's Good Newwz. She is currently filming Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from films, Kareena Kapoor has signed up for several endorsements.

Here are some more pictures from Kareena Kapoor's recent work diary:

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Satish Kaushik also resumed work on their respective projects. Mr Bachchan shared BTS pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, "It's back to work... In a sea of blue PPE." Satish Kaushik, who returned to shoot after five months, said, "Surrounded by make-up and hair stylist wearing PPE kits, this looks like a shot from a sci-fi film." Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar flew to UK to shoot for his work-in-progress movie Bell Bottom with co-stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.