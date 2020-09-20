What Kareena Kapoor, 39, Shared On Her Birthday Eve. Read Her Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena will step into her 40s on Monday

"Hey big 40, make it BIG," she wrote in the caption

Kareena's post got a whole lot of love from her BFF Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor, who will step into her 40s tomorrow, shared a self-appreciation post on Sunday and it is all about her "experiences and decisions." The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, posted a beautiful black and white picture of herself and wrote: "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey big 40, make it BIG."

Kareena Kapoor's post got a whole lot of love from her BFF Malaika Arora, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actress Patralekhaa. While Malaika and Riddhima dropped heart emojis in the comments section, the CityLights commented: "Happy 40 to out favorite icon."

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta's 2000 film Refugee. She is known for her performances in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Omkara and Veere Di Wedding among others.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas next year.