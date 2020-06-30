What Kareena Kapoor Told Herself At 4 am Today, 20 Years After Her First Film Refugee

Kareena Kapoor in her first shot from Refugee (courtesy YouTube)

Kareena Kapoor clocked twenty years in Bollywood on June 30, the day when her first film Refugee released two decades ago. Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee also marked Abhishek Bachchan's stepping stone in Bollywood. Sharing her first ever shot from Refugee, Kareena wrote she filmed the sequence as early as 4am in the morning. In her post on Tuesday, Kareena wrote that she woke up today appreciating the decision that changed her life over 20 years ago: "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote in her post.

Describing Abhishek as the "sweetest" co-star, Kareena wrote: "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength. Thank you, JP Dutta for my life in the movies... Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film."

She wrapped her post with these words: "Want to go back in time. #20YearsAndNotGivingUp." Kareena and Abhishek were cast as lovers in the heart-wrenching love story Refugee. Abhishek and Kareena also co-starred in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon in 2004. Read her post here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 20 years of Bollywood with this post, writing it's "only the beginning" and that he "has so much more to prove."

Kareena Kapoor's best known films include Udta Punjab, Omkara, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Heroine and Talaash among others. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.