What Kareena Kapoor Told Herself At 4 am Today, 20 Years After Her First Film Refugee

Kareena Kapoor clocked twenty years in Bollywood on June 30, the day when her first film Refugee released two decades ago. Directed by JP Dutta, Refugee also marked Abhishek Bachchan's stepping stone in Bollywood. Sharing her first ever shot from Refugee, Kareena wrote she filmed the sequence as early as 4am in the morning. In her post on Tuesday, Kareena wrote that she woke up today appreciating the decision that changed her life over 20 years ago: "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," Kareena wrote in her post.
Describing Abhishek as the "sweetest" co-star, Kareena wrote: "I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength. Thank you, JP Dutta for my life in the movies... Bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film."
She wrapped her post with these words: "Want to go back in time. #20YearsAndNotGivingUp." Kareena and Abhishek were cast as lovers in the heart-wrenching love story Refugee. Abhishek and Kareena also co-starred in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon in 2004. Read her post here:
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated 20 years of Bollywood with this post, writing it's "only the beginning" and that he "has so much more to prove."
Time flies when you're having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my "raison". They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn't like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started. And "miles to go before I sleep". Like the great Sinatra said- " The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!" #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
Kareena Kapoor's best known films include Udta Punjab, Omkara, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Heroine and Talaash among others. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.