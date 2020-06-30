Abhishek Bachchan Clocks 20 Years In Bollywood; Says He 'Has So Much More To Prove'

Abhishek on a poster of Refugee (courtesy juniorbachchan)

Highlights Abhishek made his debut with 'Refugee' on this date 20 years ago

"I am because of them," Abhishek wrote about his family

"I hope, when they look back, they feel proud of me," he added

Abhishek Bachchan's "road to 20" reached a landmark point on June 30, the same date which saw the release of his debut film Refugee 20 years ago. Released in 2000, JP Dutta-directed Refugee was also the Bollywood stepping stone for Kareena Kapoor. "Time flies when you're having fun! Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and Kareena Kapoor into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special," read an excerpt from Abhishek's post, who also dedicated a lengthy thank-you note to his family for being his "silent support" and his "raison d'être," a French term, which translates into English as "reason for being" or "reason to be." Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek got married to actress Aishwarya Rai in 2007, seven years after his Bollywood debut. Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek's sister Shweta is an author and co-owns a fashion label.

Having successfully done the "unimaginable" - lasting in Bollywood for over two decades, Abhishek wrote: "It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 years seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait."

In his shout-out to his family, Abhishek added: "However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my 'raison d'être'. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn't like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day when they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me."

Abhishek wrapped his post with a quote attributed to poet Robert Frost and Frank Sinatra song My Way: "But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started. And 'miles to go before I sleep'. Like the great Sinatra said - 'The record shows, I took the blows. And did it my way!'"

Abhishek Bachchan is now ready for "take two." Read his post here:

Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his roles in films such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series of films among others. His next film The Big Bull is one of the seven big Bollywood movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The Big Bull was scheduled for October 23 release.