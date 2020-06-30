Amitabh Bachchan Decodes Son Abhishek's Expression In This 1985 Pic From Paris, Cracks Shweta Up

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to always delight his followers with priceless blasts from the past. On Tuesday, the 77-year-old actor's Instafam woke up to a throwback photo from one of Big B's trip to Paris with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The photo, dated 1985, shows a few scenes from Paris' Montmartre when an artist painted a portrait of Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta watching in awe. However, it's little Abhishek's expression which deserved special mention in Big B's post. "Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong," read the concluding sentence of Big B's post. Shweta, who will not let a single opportunity to laugh at Abhishek on Instagram slip, tagged her brother and posted this comment: "Hahahaha look at AB's face."

The memory from 1985 opened the floodgates of fond memories for Amitabh Bachchan, who took a trip down memory lane and described it this way: "Paris, Montmartre, 1985. The famous bohemian courtyard of a Moulin Rouge that starred the incredible actor Jose Ferrer, and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann... and of course 'Calcuttaites' would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge on Park Street, our nightly hang out during 1962-1968... and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane. Aaahhhh, those were the days my friend."

Amitabh Bachchan's Intagram feed is all about family and is filled with throwback memories. On Sunday, he shared an adorable photo of himself with Abhishek and grandson Agastya (Shweta's son), with this caption: "Father... Son... Grandson... some years ago. The folded hands are unplanned, just happened."

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya also featured in this throwback memory from not-so-long-ago on Big B's timeline in this photo of "Grandchildren... grandparents."

Amitabh Bachchan, for whom work never stopped even during the lockdown, was recently seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime on June 12. Mr Bachchan has films such as Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre in the line-up. Big B will also return as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.