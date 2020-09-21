To 'Fab At 40' Kareena Kapoor, With Love From BFFs Malaika And Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, her BFFs - Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora - shared really adorable greetings for her on social media. The birthday posts will surely give you major friendship goals. Kareena Kapoor tuned 40 on Monday and to wish the actress, Malaika posted a picture of themselves from one of their get-togethers and wrote: "Bebolicious, it's a biggish... fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love you." Amrita, in her post, sent best wishes to the Good Newwz actress like this: "Happy birthday, our bebo, bebo, bobee... Today, you're 40 and oh my gosh, fabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons, Kareena Kapoor... #fabat40."

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

And here's what Amrita Arora shared for Kareena Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora often set friendship goals with their posts for each other on social media. Recently, after the lockdown, the trio met and spent quality time with other members of their "squad." They even shared pictures from their get-together on their respective social media profiles. "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first," Kareena captioned her post while Malaika, in her caption, wrote: "Some social distancing with my squad." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. Amrita Arora has starred in films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.