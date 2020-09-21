Hey Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Will Always Be There For You

Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 40th birthday today

"Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline," wrote Karisma

Karisma posted a throwback from her childhood days

Karisma Kapoor's birthday wishes for Kareena are getting better and better with every post. As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday, her fans have filled social media with lots of wishes. #HappyBirthdayKareenaKapoor has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning. Karisma Kapoor, after posting pictures from the birthday festivities, shared a throwback picture with her sister from their childhood days. In the picture, little Kareena, can be seen posing with her sister. Karisma wrote in her post: "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline. Love you the most." She added the hashtags #birthdaygirl, #happybirthday, #fabulousat40, #sistersquad and #bestsisterever to her post.

Reacting to Karisma's post, Kareena wrote in the comments section, "Oh my god! You look like the gundaaaaa ...Which you are not. Love it." Check out the post here:

On Monday morning, Karisma shared pictures from Kareena's birthday bash with Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Saif Ali Khan and she captioned the post: "Birthday girl. We love you. #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage." See the post here:

Kareena also posted super cute wish for her sister Karisma on her 46th birthday, earlier this year. "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.