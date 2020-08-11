Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Swag Makes This Selfie Perfect

Karisma Kapoor with sister Kareena. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor )

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena on Instagram

She added the hashtags #tuesdaythoughts and #sistersquad

"Looking towards the sun, sand and sea," Karisma captioned the post

The very stylish Kapoor sisters surely know how to make every picture perfect. We are talking about Karisma Kapoor, who shared a stunning selfie along with her sister Kareena on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, adding the hashtags #tuesdaythoughts and #sistersquad. The duo, dressed impeccably as always and wearing sunglasses, can be seen posing together for a selfie. In her post, Karisma did not reveal when or where the picture was taken but we simply love it. The Biwi No 1 actress captioned the post: "Looking towards the sun, sand and sea."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor recently summed up her Monday mood in a post. "Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for," she wrote in the caption. Need we say more?

On Raksha Bandhan this year, Karsima Kapoor wasn't present for her family lunch but she did make up for it by posting a video on social media. Kareena attended the lunch with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria were also present. "Family lunch. Miss you, Lolo," wrote Kareena.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.