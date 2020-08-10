On Mondays, Kareena Kapoor Be Like

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's latest post on Instagram sums up her "Monday mood." The actress shared a picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a printed kurta and posing for the camera in what appears to be her house. Her makeup is on point with black eyeliner and nude lipstick. Kareena's selfie appears to be from her shoot diaries, a glimpse of which she also shared on her Instagram story on Monday (more on that later). Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor captioned it perfectly. She wrote: "Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for." Reacting to Kareena Kapoor's post, her friend and designer Masaba Gupta commented: "Stunning."

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen getting ready for a shoot along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, in what appears to be their home. The video features a couple of make-up artists too. Kareena picked the track Chaliya Chaliya from her and Saif's film Tashan to play in the background of the clip. "Shoot day with the husband," she captioned the video.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She has featured in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard and Veere Di Wedding among others.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas next year.