A Sunday In Kareena Kapoor's Life - Pyjamas, F.R.I.E.N.D.S And The 'Best Burger'

Still from video posted by Kareena Kapoor (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Rhea sent homemade burgers to Kareena

Kareena thanked her by posting a video

"Nice camera work Saif," Rhea commented

Kareena Kapoor had the best Sunday ever binge watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S and also literally binging on a delicious burger prepared by Rhea Kapoor. Giving a shout out to Rhea, who produced Kareena's Veere Di Wedding, she wrote on Instagram: "Now that's a Sunday binge on acid! F.R.I.E.N.D.S on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you Rhea for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended). Love you." In the video, Kareena, in her Sunday-special PJs, can be seen chilling with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S (pun intended) while taking a huge bite of that delicious-looking burger. Delighted with the compliment, Rhea commented: "Supporting my stomach means your drunk on the burger." She also cheered for Saif Ali Khan's expertise behind the camera: "Nice camera work Saif." Rhea's sister Sonam, who co-starred with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, commented from London: "Oh God."

Watch at your own risk for this will make you hungry.

Meanwhile, not that Kareena Kapoor needs introduction as a fitness freak but just to give some context to Manish Malhotra's comment that "You can have the burgers and look so fabulous", here are a few of Kareena's work-out posts:

Looks like Rhea Kapoor also got a few burger-packed dabbas delivered to cousin Arjun Kapoor and Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor's homes. "Rhea, this was insane," wrote Karisma in an Instagram story while Arjun added: "Sunday burger for a bit and bite."

Well, it all started with this post of Rhea: "Stop and smell the cheese. And butter. And fresh bread." OMG, we're drooling.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.