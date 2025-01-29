Karan Johar Confirms Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Debut: "Films Are In His Genes"

Karan Johar, finally, put the rumours to rest and confirmed Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim's film debut with an emotional post.

In the long post, Karan Johar talked about his first meeting with Amrita Singh, his enduring friendship with Saif Ali Khan and how well he knows this family where films run in "their genes, blood and their passion."

On the top of it, Karan Johar shared a few drool-worthy pictures of Ibrahim. He sports his chiselled physique in shirtless pictures.

Karan Johar began the note with the anecdote of meeting Amrita Singh when he was only 12 years old.

"I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her...when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had."

Karan Johar went on, "BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace...which lives on through her and her children too!"

Then Karan Johar wrote about his first impression of Saif Ali Khan. "With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru's office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless...VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!!"

"I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!)

I know this family for the heart they have," Karan Johar added.

"Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see.

So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon...onto the screens," Karan Johar signed off.

Bipasha Basu wrote in the comments section, "So cute." Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi dropped a series of heart emojis. Veer Pahariya, Mahima Chaudhury also followed the suit.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial return after a break of 7 years.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari for a while. The couple are spotted together at parties, events. They, reportedly, went on a vacation together.