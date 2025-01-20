On Nepotism Debate, Kartik Aaryan Has "Made Peace" With Losing Films To Star Kids

Kartik Aaryan might not have started his Bollywood career as a mainstream actor or paired opposite an A-lister in his first few films, but he quickly made a mark with his hard work and choice of scripts.

Today, he is working with every major director and production house, but has nepotism affected him in this journey? The actor opened up about this during a recent interview.

Speaking about this eternal debate, Kartik said, "Meri bhi opportunities kai baar aise gai hai jahan pe mujhe aisa laga ki maybe I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever (I have also lost opportunities where I thought I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever)."

But how does he feel about it?

"It's not their fault. I have made my peace with it. If I had been born in that family, the same would have happened to me too," he responded.

On his work front, Kartik had an impressive run in 2024. On one hand, his role in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion received critical acclaim and he was highly praised for portraying Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar.

On the other hand, he also had a blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which made a massive amrk at the box-office, earning close to Rs 400 crore.

His project lineup for for 2025 and 2026 is also quite exciting. He has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Karan Johar, and also, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu.

