Kapil Sharma Was Asked About The One Thing He Loves To Cook For Wife Ginni Chatrath. His ROFL Answer

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Highlights Kapil interacted with fans on Twitter on Monday

Kapil revealed that he is binge watching Money Heist

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma interacted with his fans on Twitter and it is was super entertaining. The questions ranged from the series he is binging to what makes him laugh these days. One of the fans asked the comedian-actor: "What is one thing you cook tremendously well and Ginni loves to see you to cook every time? Kapil's reply was hilarious. He wrote, "Her brain and she hates it." Another Twitter user asked Kapil, "Aap to roz mujhey hasatey ho, lekin wo shaks kon hai jo aap ko roz hasata hai?" The comedian replied, "These days my little daughter." Kapil also revealed that the Netflix show Money Heist is keeping him busy these days.

Read the tweets here:

Her brain n she hates it https://t.co/JwQILyayqh — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

These days my lil daughter https://t.co/Jse6LRUCQi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

In December, Kapil Sharma announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.