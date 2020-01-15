Trending: First Pics Of Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Daughter Thrill Fans

Fan-clubs shared this photo (courtesy TKSS2_FC)

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby daughter in December and the new-parents are yet to introduce her to their social media followers. However, fan-clubs have recently been photos of the actor comedian with his baby daughter from what appears to be Kapil Sharma's mother Janak Rani's birthday celebrations. Particularly, two pictures have gone viral, in which the little one can be seen cradled in Kapil's arms while he's chilling with family and friends at his mother's birthday party. In one photo, Kapil's daughter can be seen sleeping peacefully while Kapil's mom treats him to a piece of the birthday cake.

Janak aunty ka b'day celebration

Baby Ginnu ki 1st jhalak

Choti si hi sahi magar ok for mepuri jhalak bhi milegi jald hi@KapilSharmaK9@ChatrathGinnipic.twitter.com/rWvTywQNur — (@crazyforkaneet) January 14, 2020

On December 10, an overwhelmed Kapil Sharma made the baby announcement with a tweet, writing: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar in December 2018. The couple continued their wedding festivities with two blockbuster reception parties - one in Amritsar and the final one in Mumbai. Kapadded the heart-eyed emojiil and Ginni were joined by the who's who of Bollywood at the Mumbai reception, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who got married just the month before.

Just days after Kapil became a father, Deepika revealed in the comments section of an Instagram post that the actor-comedian showed her photos of his daughter. "She's adorable," Deepika commented along with the heart-eyed emoji.

Kapil Sharma currently appears on television as the host of second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.