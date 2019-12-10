It's A Girl: Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Daughter, Congratulations To The New Parents

Kapil Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

It's a girl for Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath! The couple welcomed their first child on Tuesday and the comedian made the baby announcement with a heartfelt post on social media. Introducing the newest member of his family, Kapil Sharma tweeted: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all." Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December last year. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai- where the latter was attended by Bollywood's A-Listers. First, take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet here:

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma announced the news of Ginni's pregnancy in an interview with Mumbai Mirror earlier this year. He told the publication: "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health." Kapil added that it's a "happy time" for the family: "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting television show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made a debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3) and went on to make Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.