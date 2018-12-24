Pics From Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at their wedding reception

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath looked fabulous at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. Kapil wore a black bandhgala suit while Ginni looked beautiful in a white outfit with floral motifs. The couple stepped out for a photo-op at the venue and smiled cheerfully for the cameras. Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar earlier this month. Their wedding reception was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, tennis star Saina Nehwal, Manoj Bajpayee and several others. Actors Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limachiyaa, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij represented the TV industry at the reception.

Please welcome Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Take a look at the pictures of the guests here.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar pose for the cameras

Anil Kapoor at the reception

Farah Khan photographed with Sonu Sood (R) and Aparshakti Khurana (R)

Saina Nehwal at Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception

Salim and Sohail Khan at the wedding reception

Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee and Kailash Kher at the reception

Richa Sharma and Shekhar Ravjiani in Mumbai

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath married in a two-part wedding ceremony. After the Hindu ceremony, the couple exchanged wedding vows as per Sikh traditions. Their Anand Karaj was also held in Jalandhar.