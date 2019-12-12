Deepika Padukone Reveals Kapil Sharma Showed Her Pics Of Daughter: 'She's Adorable'

Deepika Padukone with Kapil Sharma on his show

Deepika Padukone, busy with Chhapaak promotions, was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday, where she must have congratulated the new father. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a daughter on December 10. Kapil hasn't introduced his baby daughter on social media yet but Deepika revealed "she's adorable." In comments on photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram post, Deepika revealed she's seen photos of the little one on Kapil's phone. Deepika also added the heart-eyed emoji to her comment "she's adorable." Aww. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar in December last year.

Here's what Deepika Padukone said on Instagram:

Deepika's comment on Viral Bhayani's Instagram

On Tuesday, an overwhelmed Kapil Sharma made the baby announcement with a simple tweet: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all." Within minutes of Kapil's tweet, congratulations poured in for the new parents on Twitter from the likes of Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and others. Sunil Grover, who left Kapil Sharma's show after an ugly feud, also congratulated the new dad on the baby's arrival.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath hosted a star-studded Mumbai reception after a wedding in Jalandhar and a reception in Amritsar. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were one of the first guests to arrive at the glitzy affair, which also had guests like Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon and others.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the reception. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the reception.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020. She plays the role of Malti, a character based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.