Inside Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai Reception With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Jeetendra, Dharmendra And Others

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the reception.

Highlights Kapil and Ginni's wedding was held in Jalandhar The couple hosted a reception on Monday Kapil and Ginni got married earlier this month

Bollywood and television stars converged at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception, which was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening. Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh led the celeb roll call at the party. Deepika Padukone dazzled in a pink saree, while Ranveer complemented her in a navy blue bandhgala. The guest-list also included veteran actors like Jeetendra and Dharmandra, who arrived together at the reception. Rekha, as always, looked stunning in a black and gold saree. That's not it! Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon and others were also present at the reception.

Here are the guests, who attended Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the reception. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the reception.

Rekha at the reception. Rekha at the reception.

Dharmendra and Jeetendra at the reception. Dharmendra and Jeetendra at the reception.

Kriti Sanon at the reception. Kriti Sanon at the reception.

Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar. Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar.

Anil Kapoor at the reception. Anil Kapoor at the reception.

All eyes were on Kapil and Ginni as the couple posed for the shutterbugs. For her special day, Ginni was dressed in a silver embellished outfit, while Kapil opted for a black bandhgala suit and they looked perfect together:

Ginni and Kapil at their reception. Ginni and Kapil at their reception.

The television industry was well-represented by Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij, Sumona Chakravarti, comedian Bharti Singh, who was accompanied by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek among others.

Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Kavita Kaushik at the reception. Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Kavita Kaushik at the reception.

Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij. Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera at the reception. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera at the reception.

That's not it! The guest list also comprised Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, father-son duo Sohail Khan and Salim Khan, comedian Varun Sharma, tennis star Saina Nehwal.

Aparshakti Khurrana, Farah Khan and Sonu Sood. Aparshakti Khurrana, Farah Khan and Sonu Sood.

Saina Nehwal looked pretty in white. Saina Nehwal looked pretty in white.

Singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Salim Merchant, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher were also present at the party.

Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee and Kailash Kher. Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee and Kailash Kher.

Kapil Sharma and Gini Chatrath got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar's The Grand Cabbana resort on December 12. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14. The couple's wedding festivities came to an end with the Mumbai reception, which was hosted last night.