Inside Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath's Mumbai Reception With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Jeetendra, Dharmendra And Others

Highlights
- Kapil and Ginni's wedding was held in Jalandhar
- The couple hosted a reception on Monday
- Kapil and Ginni got married earlier this month
Bollywood and television stars converged at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception, which was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening. Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh led the celeb roll call at the party. Deepika Padukone dazzled in a pink saree, while Ranveer complemented her in a navy blue bandhgala. The guest-list also included veteran actors like Jeetendra and Dharmandra, who arrived together at the reception. Rekha, as always, looked stunning in a black and gold saree. That's not it! Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon and others were also present at the reception.
Here are the guests, who attended Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception:
All eyes were on Kapil and Ginni as the couple posed for the shutterbugs. For her special day, Ginni was dressed in a silver embellished outfit, while Kapil opted for a black bandhgala suit and they looked perfect together:
The television industry was well-represented by Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij, Sumona Chakravarti, comedian Bharti Singh, who was accompanied by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek among others.
That's not it! The guest list also comprised Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, father-son duo Sohail Khan and Salim Khan, comedian Varun Sharma, tennis star Saina Nehwal.
Singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Salim Merchant, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher were also present at the party.
Kapil Sharma and Gini Chatrath got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar's The Grand Cabbana resort on December 12. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14. The couple's wedding festivities came to an end with the Mumbai reception, which was hosted last night.