Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Get Daughter Anayra's Hands And Feet Casting Made

Kapil Sharma with Ginni, Bhavna Jasra and Anayra. (courtesy ginnichatrath_official)

Highlights Kapil Sharma shared the first pics of daughter last week

The couple welcomed daughter Anayra in December last year

The couple got married in December, 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently visited casting artist Bhavna Jasra to get the casting impressions made of their daughter Anayra's hand and feet. Thanks to several fan clubs dedicated to Kapil Sharma, we got a glimpse of the special moment of the Sharma family. The pictures which have been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the comedian on Instagram, are spreading like wild fire on social media. The couple can be seen happily posing with Bhavna Jasra, who has reportedly made mementos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and many other renowned personalities.

Check out the pictures here:

Last week, Kapil Sharma shared the first picture of his daughter Anayra on social media and he captioned it: "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma." This is the post we are talking about:

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their first child together in December last year. The comedian shared the news of his baby's arrival in a Twitter post last year. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," tweeted Kapil Sharma.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.