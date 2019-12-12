'Grateful,' Kapil Sharma Writes Special Post On 1st Wedding Anniversary With Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma with Ginni Chatrath. (Image courtesy: ginnichatrath)

Highlights Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar last year

The couple welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday

Ranveer Singh wished the couple on Instagram

For Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, it was double celebrations on Thursday as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and also the birth of their baby girl, who they welcomed on Tuesday. The comedian shared a special post, in which he thanked God for blessing them with the "best gift" of their lives. The 38-year-old comedian, in his tweet, wrote that he and Ginni are "grateful." Kapil wrote: "Today, on our first anniversary, take the opportunity to thank all of you for all the love and blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can't thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Truly grateful." Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, TV actor Karanvir Bohra and several fans wished Kapil in the comments section on his Instagram post. "God bless," wrote Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma announced the news if his baby's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December last year. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.