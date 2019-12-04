Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha Had A Dabangg Time On The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman with Prabhu Deva and Kiccha Sudeep (courtesy KKSFA)

Team Dabangg 3 are now counting days to the film's release have also busied themselved with the promotional duties. Dabangg 3's star cast - Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan - recently joined Kapil Sharma for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Pictures from the sets are going crazy viral on the Internet, particularly because Salman Khan and Kiccha Sudeep were spotted together. Salman returns as feisty cop Chulbul Pandey or Pandeyji in Dabangg 3 while Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist in the film. Sonkashi Sinha reprises her role as Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo. The cast of Dabangg 3 was also joined by actress Saiee Manjrekar (Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter), who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Here are some glimpses of The Kapil Sharma Show with the Dabangg 3 team on stage:

Ahead of the shooting, the Dabangg 3 actors patiently posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai studio. Sonakshi Sinha, who has been experimenting with sartorial choices off late, was stunningly draped in black nine-yards. A casually dressed Salman Khan joined her for the photoshoot.

Saiee Manjrekar stood out in a golden ensemble, which she styled with earrings and a bindi. She roped in Salman Khan and Kichha Sudeep for photos together.

The order reshuffled as Salman also posed with brother Arbaaz and director Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has already released the much awaited songs Munna Badnaam Hua and Hud Hud Dabangg from Dabangg 3's playlist. Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has taken over the role of Chulbul Pandey's father Prajapati. Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20.