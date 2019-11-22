Dabangg 3 Song Yu Karke: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Dance Steps

Salman and Sonakshi in a still from Yu Karke (courtesy YouTube)

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha just dropped a new song titled Yu Karke from the playlist of Dabangg 3. While sharing the song Yu Karke on Twitter, Salman wrote: "Ye karo, wo karo, Sab karo, do whatever you want to do man lekin karo Yu Karke," while Sonakshi added: "Dekhiye Rajjo aur Chulbul Pandey ka naughty romance with Yu Karke." Yu Karke is the second song to be released from Dabangg 3. The song is all about Sonakshi and Salman's romance, Dabangg style. In Dabangg 3, Salman returns as feisty cop Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi reprises the role of his wife Rajjo. Yu Karke shows Chulbul Pandey's romantic side and also his fondness for Rajjo.

Yu Karke has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and Salman and Sonakshi clearly give each other stiff competition with their quirky dance steps - can't decide who's better! Yu Karke is also a colourful song, courtesy the colour coordinated outfits sported by Sonakshi and Salman.

Yu Karke has also been sung by Salman Khan in collaboration with Payal Dev. Salman had released the audio version of the song earlier with these words: "Dabangg 3 ka naya gaana, Yu Karke, suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein." Composed by Sajid- Wajid, Watch Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Yu Karke from Dabangg 3 here:

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cast of Dabangg 3 also sees the return of Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi and also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah and Mahie Gill. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has taken over the role of Chulbul Pandey's father Prajapati.

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20.

